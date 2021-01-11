QPR’s Ilias Chair was linked with a quartet of Championship clubs over the weekend – one of those being west London rivals Brentford.

QPR under the stewardship of a former Brentford boss in Mark Warburton have struggled to compete in the Championship this season. After guiding the club to a 13th-place finish last time round, QPR now sit in 20th-place of the Championship table.

They’ve just a two point buffer to 22nd-place Derby County and their transfer activity will inevitably have a huge say in how they finish the season. They’ve already completed the loan signing of Charlie Austin and look set to do more business, with Hull City’s Jordy de Wijs close to joining.

Chair though could be snapped up by a rival Championship club this month – Brentford are linked alongside Bournemouth, Norwich City and Swansea City (The Sun on Sunday – 10.01.21, pg. 58).

The 23-year-old despite not registering any assists yet this season has created the third most amount of goal-scoring chances in the Championship, and the seventh most in Europe’s top five leagues:

Emiliano Buendía has created more chances (62) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. He could be a popular man in the the January transfer window. 📝 pic.twitter.com/wrslufKDIW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 4, 2021

He was handed the challenge of filling the creative void of Ebere Eze. After announcing himself as a regular first-team player last season, making 41 Championship appearances and scoring four, he’s gradually become QPR’s main creator in the Championship.

Chair had a contested start to the season. Many thought he’d be unable to step-up to the plate after the first few performances of the season, but having netted five Championship goals since he now looks as good as he ever has in a QPR shirt.

With Brentford in the running then, QPR could consider a potential player-plus-cash deal for a Bees player, similar to Chair and out-of-contract in the summer, and already linked with QPR – Emiliano Marcondes.

The Dane has been linked with QPR alongside Nottingham Forest and Norwich City. He’s featured 18 times in the Championship this season and has again proved a favourite under Thomas Frank. But a contract renewal has not yet been discussed and so it seems Brentford will let the 25-year-old go in the summer.

Or, more suitably, Brentford could use Marcondes as bait to lure QPR into selling them one of their best assets in Chair. An attacking midfielder, he’s a player with the same versatility and dynamism that Chair brings to the table and being a little more experienced than the Belgian, he could prove a shrewd acquisition for QPR.

Time will tell what happens to the QPR man – he’s contracted until 2023 and rumours linking him away seem fleeting. But QPR and Brentford could do unlike rivals and muster up what’d most likely be a player-plus-cash deal involving Marcondes and Chair, which could work out best for all parties.