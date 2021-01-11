George Lapslie’s future appears to still lie away from Charlton Athletic with Lee Bowyer ruling out a recall from his loan at Mansfield Town, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have a few injuries and suspensions in the midfield area but won’t be bringing him back from Field Mill anytime soon.

Lapslie, who is 23 years old, is out of contract at the Valley at the end of the season and the League One promotion hopefuls will listen to permanent offers for him.

No recall

Bowyer has said: “If George comes back I don’t think he’ll be playing. Even he has said it, that it is time for him to establish his own career somewhere else now – which he’s doing at Mansfield.

“I hope he goes somewhere and kickstarts his career. He is a good lad who gives everything. There is no point him coming here and sitting watching football – that’s no good.”

Impressing at Field Mill

Lapslie has impressed since joining Mansfield and has scored five goals in 16 games for the Stags in the league.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Charlton having first joined them in 2009. He has since made 54 appearances for the London club but they can’t guarantee him regular minutes these days.

What next

The midfielder has grasped the opportunity at Mansfield with both hands with only previous experience out on loan came in non-league at Chelmsford City two years ago.

Lapslie’s future is up in the air at the moment and he could find a new permanent home soon. However, he will continue to look to perform on loan with Nigel Clough’s side for now and see what lies in store for him down the line.

Do you think Charlton should still provide a pathway into their first-team for Lapslie?