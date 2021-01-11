Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa has joined Wigan Athletic on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old makes the permanent switch from Nottingham Forest to Wigan Athletic after two seasons without a Championship appearance for Forest.

He’s a name that many would’ve forgotten about – the ex-Chesterfield and Burnley man joined Forest ahead of the 2017/18 season and would go on to make 58 Championship appearances in his first two seasons at the club.

But upon Sabri Lamouchi’s arrival, Darikwa would plummet down the pecking order. Injury sparked his initial exit from the starting line-up but he’s been unable to make his way back in. Even with Chris Hughton coming in, Darikwa remained on the fringes of the squad – earlier in the month, Nottinghamshire Live journalist Sarah Clapson wrote:

“Darikwa just down the pecking order. With three right-backs at the club, was always going to be the case that someone was out of favour.

“Feel sorry for him because he had been in great form before his injury. Wouldn’t be surprised if he heads elsewhere in January to get game time, even if it’s on loan.”

The Latics have been eyeing the Zimbabwe international since Reece James’ return to Chelsea ahead of last season and reports suggested Wigan wanted Darikwa as his replacement, but Forest would reject their initial enquiry in the summer of 2019.

Forest were said to be on ‘no rush’ to sell Darika. But with him unable to mount a challenge on the right-back spot at he’s been allowed to leave the club, and he’ll now bid to keep Wigan Athletic in League One.

Wigan’s Championship demise was unfortunate and the subsequent summer clear-out even more so. They sit in 23rd-place of the League One table, with Forest siting in 19th in the Championship.