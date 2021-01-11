Blackburn have made a bid for Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackburn. Bid in for Harry Pickering at Crewe. Left back. Stoke also keen but no offer. (@reluctantnicko)

Tony Mowbray is looking to beat fellow Championship side Stoke City to the signing of the League One man.

Impressive performances

Pickering, who is 22 years old, has had an impressive past few seasons for the Railwaymen and could be rewarded with a move to the second tier this winter.

Blackburn are keen to bring in defensive reinforcements in this transfer window and have identified him as someone to add more depth to that department. He could also be a good long-term option for the Lancashire outfit.

Pickering has also been linked with Stoke over recent days. However, the Potters are looking to tie up a deal for Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty which could pave the way for him to move to Ewood Park instead.

Will Crewe sell?

Crewe have a big decision to make on his situation. If Rovers’ bid meets his valuation then David Artell’s side may opt to sell him.

Risen up through their academy

The Chester-born full-back has risen up through the youth ranks at Gresty Road and has made 140 appearances for their senior side in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

Pickering helped the Alex gain promotion from League Two last term and has adapted very well to life in League One this season. However, he could now make one step higher over the coming weeks.



