Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said he is hoping to see more transfer activity in the next week or so.

Coventry City will be looking to strike a few more deals before the January transfer window comes to a close.

Both incomings and outgoings are expected, with Sky Blues duo Marcel Hilssner and Gervane Kastaneer mentioned as two players who could be heading for the exit door.

Coventry’s window so far

As it stands, Leicester City midfielder Matty James is the only new arrival at St Andrew’s. The former Manchester United man thoroughly impressed on loan with Barnsley in the first half of the campaign and will see out the season with Coventry.

Now, manager Mark Robins has spoken of his transfer intentions for the rest of the month.

“Hopefully… hopefully,” Robins said when asked if any more deals are close.

“We have to see what the week brings. We’ll keep working and see what happens. We have to wait and see where that lands.”

Regarding any potential outgoings, Robins added that some players could be heading out the exit doors in the next week or so.

“None imminent but maybe in the next week or so we might have that situation,” he said.

“Again, it’s another one where we have to work towards that end.”

Who could be coming in?

Robins is said to have his eyes on bringing in a new striker before the end of the month. A new attacking midfielder is also mentioned as a potential option for the Sky Blues.

Coventry are among the sides linked with Spurs’ Jack Clarke, who looks set for a loan move away from the Premier League side this month.

