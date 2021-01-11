Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Swansea City loan striker Viktor Gyokeres has said it is “always fun” to be linked with a transfer to a “big club”, amid rumoured interest from Malmo.

Since moving to the Liberty Stadium in the summer transfer window, Brighton and Hove Albion striker Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to make an impact.

The Swansea City loan man has played in just 11 Championship games. Across all competitions, the Swede has appeared 12 times, netting his first goal against Stevenage at the weekend.

Malmo interest

Despite his struggles with the Swans, Gyokeres is rumoured to be attracting interest from Europe.

Swedish side Malmo are rumoured to be interested in the 22-year-old. Now, the striker has had his say on the links.

“Always fun”

Speaking on the speculation, the forward confirmed that he is aware of the interest but insisted that is the focus is on the task at hand with Swansea City. Here’s what he had to say:

“My agent has told me about their interest. I have heard that they have been interested, it is not so much more than what has happened. It is a nice association in Sweden.

“It’s always fun to hear that a big club is interested.

“Right now I am focusing on Swansea, I have not thought of anything else if I am to be completely honest.”

Gyokeres’ time in England so far

The two-time Sweden international earned a move to Brighton in January 2018 after thoroughly impressing with IF Brommapojkarna in Sweden.

With the Seagulls, Gyokeres has netted one goal and laid on one assist in eight senior appearances. Most of his game time has come in the Under-23s, where he has found the back of the net 14 times in 32 games.

Last season, Brighton opted to send the forward on loan to German outfit St Pauli. In 28 games, Gyokeres returned seven goals and four assists as they finished 14th under Jos Luhukay.

Should Malmo pursue a move for Gyokeres?