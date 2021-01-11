Derby County stalwart Jake Buxton was sacked as manager of Burton Albion at the end of last year. But the 35-year-old is keen to land his next role, and has even hinted at a return to playing.

The 35-year-old is best famed for his time at Derby County. He started life at Mansfield Town where he’d spend six years as a first-team player, leaving for Burton Albion in 2008.

After one season at Burton he was snapped up by Derby. In seven years at Pride Park he’d go on to make 159 appearances in all competitions and score 13 goals, leaving in 2016.

Now though, in a snippet of an upcoming interview with Buxton, The Athletic’s Ryan Conway has revealed Buxton’s future plans in football:

🗣️ "I'm like any other person, I need a job. I'm actively looking to get back into management. But if them situations don't arrive I'll have to stick my boots back on." Jake Buxton on his experiences as Burton manager & what's next. Interview for @TheAthleticUK coming soon. pic.twitter.com/KzQgACyGmH — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 11, 2021

After leaving Derby, Buxton would spend a season at Wigan, before returning to Burton Albion ahead of the 2017/18 season.

He’d spend the next three seasons at Burton and would prove a worthy Football League defender still, making 86 league appearances for the club, including 24 in the last campaign.

Turning player-manager in May last year, Buxton would be sacked on the 29th of last month after a run of two wins in 21 league games, with Burton sitting bottom of the League One table.

The signs don’t look good for Burton, but Derby’s fortunes are looking up. Under the interim watch of Wayne Rooney, Derby have given themselves a fighting chance in the Championship this season and despite losing three of their last four in all competitions, Rooney looks set to land the permanent job.

Sitting in 22nd-place of the table, inside the bottom-three on goal difference, Derby could still register a comfortable mid-table finish this season and with Rooney likely to build upon his backroom staff should he be handed the job, could Buxton well be considered for a role?

He’s a player who Derby fans know well – he wasn’t always a regular at Pride Park but he was a player who always gave his all when asked to, and despite his recent stint at Burton he looks keen to reinstate his reputation in the Football League.

As a defensive coach, or someone who works on the youth side of things, Buxton could well be a name that Derby and Rooney consider as they build towards a brighter future. Clubs are increasingly looking towards former players in management and coaching roles, and Buxton could yet be another who fits that trend.