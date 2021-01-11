Derby County have confirmed young midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has joined Forest Green Rovers on loan.

After captaining a young Derby County side against Chorley at the weekend, midfielder Isaac Hutchinson has completed a loan move away from Pride Park.

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have moved to bring the youngster in on loan. Hutchinson will spend the second half of the season at the New Lawn, giving him the chance to pick up more senior experience.

Hutchinson “buzzing”

Upon the announcement of the move, Hutchinson spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight. The Derby youngster said he is “buzzing” to have joined the club, saying:

“I’m really excited. As soon as I heard of the opportunity to join the club, I was buzzing to get the move done. I’ve heard about the great football that the team play – and the way the club is going. I want to be a part of it.

“I spoke to the Head Coach and loved everything that he had to say. In the Under-23s league, you don’t get to play week in, week out – so I am really excited to start playing regularly.”

Career so far

Hutchinson spent time in Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth set-up before linking up with Southend United in 2018.

At Roots Hall, the 20-year-old notched up 40 senior appearances, netting two goals and laying on one assist.

In the summer transfer window, the playmaker earned a move to Derby County. After initially linking up with their Under-23s, Hutchinson made his senior debut in their 2-0 cup loss at the weekend.

What next for Hutchinson?

With a Forest Green move completed, the youngster will be hoping to help Mark Cooper’s side in their promotion charge.

As it stands, Rovers sit in 4th place after 21 games. They are tied on points with 3rd placed Cambridge United and four clear of Salford City in 8th.

