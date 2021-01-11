Nottingham Forest midfielder Jake Taylor is set for a permanent move away from the City Ground, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

After returning to his parent club, midfielder Jake Taylor looks set for a permanent move away from Nottingham Forest.

The Forest academy graduate has spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Scunthorpe United. Now, with his time at Glanford Park over, a permanent deal awaits.

League Two interest

Reports emerged last week claiming Taylor was at the middle of a four-way transfer battle. Grimsby Town were among those said keen but now, it has been claimed a move to former loan club Port Vale is on the cards.

With the Valiants said to have won the race, Taylor will reportedly sign a long-term deal at Vale Park.

Previous Port Vale stint

The 22-year-old midfielder spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Vale. Over the course of the campaign, Taylor played in 25 games across all competitions.

The Forest youngster proved to be a goal threat from midfield, netting seven goals for Port Vale. He also contributed one assist, impressing in the middle of the park.

Scunthorpe United stint

Prior to his recall, Taylor featured 14 times for Scunthorpe. However, his time with the Irons was not as fruitful, only laying on one assist.

Scunthorpe have struggled again this season. As it stands, Neil Cox’s side sit in 20th place, three points clear of the bottom two.

What next for Taylor?

With a permanent move away from the City Ground around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Taylor can emulate the form shown in his first stint with Port Vale.

The Valiants are currently without a manager after sacking John Askey. After 23 League Two games, Vale sit in 13th place, eight points clear of the relegation zone and six away from the play-off spots.

