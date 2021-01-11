According to Gazette News, Ipswich Town attacker Freddie Sears is wanted by former club Colchester United.

After six years on the books at Portman Road, it has been claimed that Freddie Sears could be on his way out of Ipswich Town.

In January 2015, Sears departed Colchester United to link up with the Tractor Boys. Now, reports have emerged claiming the U’s are keen to bring the forward back this month.

Deal “not close”

Gazette News reports that the League Two side are not close to sealing a deal for the former West Ham prodigy. However, Steve Ball’s side will be hopeful of securing a deal for the forward.

Sears was absent from Ipswich’s defeat to Swindon Town at the weekend, with his last game coming against Hull City on November 24th.

Season so far…

Across all competitions, the 31-year-old attacker has played 13 times this season. In the process, Sears has found the back of the net three times, also providing one assist.

Sears can play anywhere across the front three, with most of his game time coming on the left-wing this season.

Career to date…

The former England youth international burst onto the senior scene with West Ham, scoring on his debut for the Hammers.

However, he only managed three goals in 58 senior appearances for the club, eventually leaving for Colchester United in 2012 after a loan stint with the club.

In two and a half years with Colchester, Sears pitched in with 36 goals and six assists in 109 games for the club.

Since departing Colchester, the forward has notched up 201 appearances for Ipswich Town. In his time with the club, he has netted 34 goals and laid on 25 assists.

What next for Sears?

With Colchester United keen on a reunion, it will be interesting to see if Ipswich sanction a January departure for the Premier League prodigy.

Freddie Sears - stay or go?