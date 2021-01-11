Luton Town have today recalled Peter Kioso form his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers. Now, Alan Nixon claims that the 21-year-old is wanted by Northampton Town.

Kioso is a product of the MK Dons youth academy. He signed his first professional contract with Hartlepool though in 2018, spending two seasons at the club.

He was quickly spotted by Luton Town. They signed him in January of last year and he’d make one Championship appearance for the Hatters before joining Bolton on loan in the summer.

Since, Kioso has made 13 League Two appearances for Bolton and scored three goals. He’s thoroughly impressed both Bolton and Luton fans in his time there and his recall is said to be because of an injury to James Bree.

Now though, The Sun’s Alan Nixon claim Northampton Town are keen on Kioso:

Northampton. Keen on Kioso at Luton after his Bolton loan exit. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 11, 2021

It’ll no doubt be a loan interest. Northampton are struggling in League One as they sit in 19th-place, with just a two point buffer to the bottom-four.

Keith Curle’s side are in need of reinforcements if they’re to beat the drop this season and Kioso would be a worthy signing. Newly available, Luton will likely want to find a loan club for Kioso sharpish. The lower leagues look a good bet and after impressing in League Two, League One may well be calling.

At another struggling club in Northampton, if Kioso can standout then he’ll give himself a great chance to break into Nathan Jones’ first-team next season.

They’ve held their own in the Championship this season and could yet claim what’d be a commendable top-half finish. Luton though had slowed down over Christmas. But with back-to-back wins seeing them into 2021, they’ll be full of confidence for the visit of strugglers QPR tomorrow night.