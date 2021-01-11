Liverpool will ‘consider offers’ for Brentford’s summer target Yasser Larouci , according to Goal.

The Bees were linked with the left-back in July , as per the Evening Standard at the time.

Larouci, who is 20 years old, is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June. He is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Reds and could leave Anfield before the end of the transfer window.

Career to date…

The Algerian defender started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team in 2019 and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively. He has since fallen out-of-favour with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Brentford move?

Brentford have Rico Henry as their main left-back option and have loaned out Dominic Thompson to Swindon Town.

It would be hard to see Thomas Frank’s men move for Larouci unless Henry leaves for the Premier League this month.

The Bees are in good form at the moment and are currently sat in 4th place. They are two points off the automatic promotion places and are five points inside the Play-Offs.

They are in action against Bristol City at home on Wednesday and will be looking to build on their FA Cup win against Middlesbrough last time out.

Will Brentford reignite their interest in Larouci?