Carlisle United want to strike a deal with Rotherham United striker Joshua Kayode to keep him until the end of the season, as per a report by the News and Star.

The forward has spent the first-half of the League Two side and are waiting for the Millers to give him the green light to stay in Cumbria.

Kayode, who is 20 years old, has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Chris Beech’s side in all competitions and has helped them rise to the top of the fourth tier table.

He gives Carlisle more competition and depth up front and they are hoping he can stick around until the end of the campaign.

Kayode also spent time on loan at Brunton Park last season and bagged three goals in five games before last term was halted in March. Rotherham allowed him to return to the Lake District in August.

The youngster was born in Nigeria but grew up in Dublin. He started his career at Rotherham and has risen up through the youth ranks of the South Yorkshire side.

He has since made three appearances for the Millers first-team and has also previously had spells at Chesterfield and Gateshead in the past.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has slotted in nicely at Carlisle and keeping him this winter would be a boost. However, Rotherham could be tempted to bring him back over the coming weeks as they battle it out in the Championship.

Will Kayode stay at Carlisle?