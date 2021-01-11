Hull City are signing former Wigan Athletic man Jordan Flores, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Hull City. Signing Jordan Flores. Ex Dundalk midfielder. Free agent. Previously Wigan. Scored worldie goal that made Puskas short list. (@reluctantnicko)

The Tigers are poised to bolster their midfield options by handing him a contract at the KCOM Stadium.

Flores, who is 25 years old, is expected to move back to England this month after impressing in Ireland at Dundalk.

He moved to the League of Ireland Premier Division in January 2019 and has since scored seven goals in 40 appearances.

Flores was one of 12 players nominated for the 2020 Puskas Award for a goal he scored for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers last February.

He started his career at Wigan Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the DW Stadium. He went on to play 12 times for the Latics as a youngster.

The North West side loaned him out to Blackpool, Chesterfield and AFC Fylde for him to get some first-team experience under his belt. Flores then spent time in Sweden at Ostersunds a few years ago.

Hull are expecting to have a busy transfer window with both incomings and outgoings. Their defender Jordy de Wijs is set to leave for Championship side QPR which could pave the way for one or two signings this month.

Flores is someone who has played in League One before and will be itching for another go at it.



Good signing for City if it happens?