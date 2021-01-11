Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke came off the bench in his side’s FA Cup win over Marine at the weekend, with a Championship loan move looking likely for him this month.

Tottenham won 5-0 at non-league Marine to progress into the next round of the FA Cup. Clarke would come on for only his third Spurs appearance of the season, having this month been touted with a Championship loan.

All of Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea City have been linked. Neil Warnock though has played down the rumours linking him with Clarke, seemingly leaving Stoke and Swansea in pole position to bring in the 20-year-old.

Formerly of Leeds United, Clarke is still very much progressing in his career. He exploded onto the scene at Elland Road in the 2018/19 season and would soon after complete his move to Tottenham, where he’d be immediately loaned back to Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa though would limit Clarke to just one Championship appearance in the first-half of the season, before Spurs recalled him and loaned him to QPR.

He made a further six appearances for the Rs and looked to be lacking some confidence after his Leeds treatment. Now though, having impressed Jose Mourinho upon his return, Clarke after training with the likes of Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son looks a lot sharper.

Coming on in the 65th-minute, Clarke made an impressive cameo for Spurs. Albeit it against eight-tier Marine, Clarke looked energetic when he came on and he’ll no doubt be raring for more of the same.

The Championship is a league he knows and either one of Stoke or Swansea would be a good fit. Stoke sit in 8th-place of the Championship table – two points off the top-six. They’ve this season emerged as play-off contenders but with the injury to Tyrese Campbell, Stoke are lacking in the pace department.

Michael O’Neill could well make Clarke his second January signing after Rabbi Matondo’s loan move, and it could prove a shrewd one. Beating the promotion-chasing Swans to this deal looks an uphill battle though.

The same could be said for Swansea City though. Steve Cooper’s side having snatched a last-gasp top-six spot last time round look a much more rounded unit this season as they sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table.

Cooper having already proved so influential in the loan market could well be ahead of Stoke in the race for Clarke – his dynamism would hugely benefit Swansea’s style, giving them added numbers in the attacking department as they vie to keep hold of their top-two spot.

For Clarke though, be it Stoke or Swansea, a Championship loan move looks inevitable this month, and after impressing yesterday it could well put O’Neill and Cooper on alert. Spurs fans clearly rate him highly – here’s what some of them had to say on Clarke’s performance yesterday:

