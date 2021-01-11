Blackburn Rovers have ‘enquired’ about the availability of Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, according to a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, the Championship side are facing a lot of competition for his signature.

van den Berg, who is 19 years old, is poised to be loaned out by Liverpool in this transfer window to go and get some first-team experience under his belt.

A wanted man in Europe

He is not short of options with clubs in Germany, Belgium and Switzerland eager to land his signature.

Blackburn could look to bring in another centre-back this month to add more competition and depth to that department. They already have Harvey Elliott on loan from Liverpool and are interested in another of the Reds’ youngsters.

Career to date

van den Berg started his career at PEC Zwolle and broke into their senior side a couple of years ago. He made 23 appearances for the Eredivisie outfit before Liverpool took notice and lured him to England in June 2019.

Time at Anfield so far

The current Premier League champions paid an initial £1.3 million to sign him, a fee that could potentially rise to £4.4 million over the coming years.

He has since made four appearances in cup competition for the Merseyside giants and is still waiting for his league debut.

The Holland youth international is expected to move out on loan soon but to where and which country is yet to be known. Blackburn are interested and have enquired about his availability but have a lot of European competition.

Will Blackburn get van den Berg?