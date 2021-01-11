‘Put a shirt on the man!’ – Plenty of QPR fans make transfer plea as 3 x PL winner pictured in training gear
Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has recently spoken about his coaching experience at QPR.
The three-time Premier League, two-time La Liga, one-time Champions League winner and four-time African Player of the Year, has been working under Chris Ramsay at QPR.
Once the most feared central midfielder in the world, Toure’s playing days are best remembered his his over-powerful drives from deep and his stunning ranged goals. But now he’s looking the next stage of his career.
In an interview with The Coaches’ Voice, Toure spoke of his time at QPR. Ramsey has brought in Toure to shadow him in training and has even allowed him to lead sessions with some of the younger players.
Obviously, the news of Toure at QPR and the pictures of him in the club’s training gear has sparked a mass online movement to get him on the books.
See what these QPR fans had to say after the news of Toure’s QPR involvement was revealed:
Don’t fancy playing for 6 months do you we need abit of help haha
— Phil (@Phil_Newman_) January 10, 2021
Wouldn't mind helping the Rs avoid relegation would you Yaya?
— Ollie Taiani (@qpr_ollie) January 10, 2021
Sign him until the end of the season.@Amit_Bhatia99 you know it makes sense fella! https://t.co/opsqukotkG
— Luke Brown (@The_RealLB) January 10, 2021
Chuck him in midfield
— Harrison Hymans (@harrisonhymans) January 11, 2021
Get yer boots on!!
— John Harber (@bertiebasset007) January 11, 2021
Nevermind coaching put a shirt on the man! He can stand still, just let him put the ball on Charlies foot. Simple!
— Grae Kennedy (@wishlon19) January 10, 2021
Does he fancy playing
— Archie (@Amtj2003) January 10, 2021
Come on Yaya you know it makes sense!
— Zach Sutton (@zsqprfc) January 10, 2021
🤔Fancy having a player-coach role at QPR @YayaToure?🔵⚪️
(😊@andybelk12 please make it happen!) #QPR
🤔QPR fans do you believe Yaya would be the answer to our midfield problems?🔵⚪️ https://t.co/vG29J4PiN1
— DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) January 10, 2021