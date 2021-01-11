Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has recently spoken about his coaching experience at QPR.

The three-time Premier League, two-time La Liga, one-time Champions League winner and four-time African Player of the Year, has been working under Chris Ramsay at QPR.

Once the most feared central midfielder in the world, Toure’s playing days are best remembered his his over-powerful drives from deep and his stunning ranged goals. But now he’s looking the next stage of his career.

In an interview with The Coaches’ Voice, Toure spoke of his time at QPR. Ramsey has brought in Toure to shadow him in training and has even allowed him to lead sessions with some of the younger players.

Obviously, the news of Toure at QPR and the pictures of him in the club’s training gear has sparked a mass online movement to get him on the books.

See what these QPR fans had to say after the news of Toure’s QPR involvement was revealed:

