Charlton Athletic are in need of some defensive reinforcements after leaking two goals again against Accrington Stanley last time out.

The Addicks should try and bring in a centre-back over the coming weeks.

One player they could look at is former Celtic man Jozo Simunovic, who is available on a free transfer and will be weighing up his next move.

He’s available

Simunovic, who is 26 years old, would be ideal for Lee Bowyer’s side as he would add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He could prove to be a steal on a free and would be worth offering a deal to until the end of the season at least to ensure the London club are prepared for a push for promotion.

At the moment, their backline is too weak but someone like Simunovic would come in and give them more quality at the back.

A winner

The ex-Croatia youth international joined Celtic in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb and spent five years on the books there. He made 129 appearances for the Hoops and scored five goals, helping them win the Scottish Premiership title in all five of his seasons there.

Give him a chance?

However, he only played six times in the league in the last campaign and was released in May. He has suffered from injury over the past 12 months or so but would be ready to adapt to League One football, as opposed to be thrown in at the deep end in a higher division.

Simunovic is available and should be looked at by Charlton.

Will Charlton beat Rochdale tomorrow?