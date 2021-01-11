QPR will look to loan out young duo Conor Masterson and Faysal Bettache this month, with Mark Warburton eyeing a League One or Two deal.

QPR crashed out of the FA Cup over the weekend. It was their first outing of 2021 and after a goalless 90-minutes, Fulham would score twice in extra time to extend QPR’s winless run to 10 in all competitions. Two players who featured yesterday were Masterson and Bettache.

Masterson is formerly of the Liverpool youth academy and joined ahead of last season, whereas Bettache has been with the club since a much younger age.

Both are highly-regarded by Warburton and now, speaking to West London Sport, it seems they could both be heading out on loan this month:

“Development is so important,” Warburton explained.

“It’s OK sitting on the bench but they need to go out and play matches for three points. Conor, Faysal, they need men’s football.

“In League One or League Two you are playing for three points and players are paying their mortgage. It’s invaluable for a young player’s development.”

QPR have a crop of younger players coming through. Emerging under the attacking influence of Warburton, the likes of Ebere Eze and Ryan Manning have prevailed and since moved on, with Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair likely to do the same some time soon.

Masterson and Bettache will be eyeing up a more regular starting spot next season. It could well be in League One though as Warburton’s side continue to toy with relegation – they sit in 20th-place of the Championship table with just a two point buffer to the bottom-three.

Up next is another crucial Championship outing as QPR travel to Luton Town tomorrow night. Warburton will be eager to seal loan deals for the young pair this month, with the Football League their most likely destination.