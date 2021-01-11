Stoke City tried to sign ex-England international Rob Green last month, according to The Athletic.

The Potters needed another goalkeeper and tried to persuade him out of retirement.

However, he decided against putting his gloves back on and Michael O’Neill’s side opted for Andy Lonergan instead.

Green, who is 41 years old, retired from the game in May 2019 with his last spell coming at Chelsea.

Needed cover

Stoke were in need of another ‘keeper due to an injury crisis last month and saw him as ideal cover for Joe Bursik.

Green racked up 658 appearances in his career in all competitions and has made 12 caps for England.

Career to date

He started out at Norwich City and went on to play 241 appearances for the Canaries before eventually leaving for West Ham United. The 6ft 2inc’ stopper then had a six year stint at Upton Park as the Hammers’ number one.

Green then switched to fellow London side QPR in 2012 and helped the Hoops gain promotion to the Premier League via the Play-Offs during his time at the club.

He then left the R’s when his contract expired at the end of the 2015/16 season and has since had spells at Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Chelsea.

No Stoke move

Stoke were unable to tempt Green with one last hurrah in the Championship and have stuck with Bursik, who has impressed for the Staffordshire outfit despite his young age.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup last time out by Leicester City.

Would Green have been a good signing for Stoke?