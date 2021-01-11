Derby County are reportedly closing in on a string of completions this week, with their takeover set to be completed, transfer embargo to be lifted, and Wayne Rooney set to be named as their permanent manager.

Derby County aren’t even half way through their season’s fixtures, but already the season is a write-off for them. Starting dismally under Phillip Cocu, before sacking him and appointing an interim quartet of ex-players as the club struggled in the bottom-three, the Derby County owners have come under mass scrutiny this season in particular.

But Mel Morris’ contested reign is soon to come to an end. The Daily Telegraph’s John Percy claims that ‘all closing conditions’ have been satisfied, as Morris looks set to hand over control of the club to Deventio Holdings Group, owned by Sheikh Khaled.

But as Derby fans have been promised similar in the past, they’re holding their breathe. Percy’s update brought about a strong reaction from fans but the overwhelming feeling is that they won’t count on anything, until something is ‘officially’ announced by the club.

See how these Derby County fans reacted to the news of their takeover, and Rooney’s imminent appointment yesterday:

I’ll be happy when I actually see the new investors outside pride park with their scarfs🐏🐏👍👌 — Rams fan (@wazzabaseball) January 10, 2021

To be fair I will wait until I see the scarf wearing gentleman from another country and palm trees outside Pride Park — Spen🐏 (@MarkSpendlove) January 10, 2021

Heard that before https://t.co/dukwJSa0cd — Max Elliott (@Max_Elliott333) January 10, 2021

Love to think this is true but I still can't see it happening https://t.co/RPfhubaRbR — Mark Watson (@markwatson1981) January 10, 2021

‘Completed this week’ could mean anytime before or after 2022 by the way… https://t.co/jCbvu1hHqt — Jacob Hackett (@jhackett__) January 10, 2021

Believe it when I see it I’m afraid. Lost all trust in the club. #dcfc https://t.co/fiuKXWiuoK — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) January 10, 2021

As Derby County fans, we’ve been promised a lot in the past, and have been let down. Recently, we’ve constantly been told the takeover is close and it wasn’t. I hate to be pessimistic but I just won’t get excited until it’s signed and sealed. I really hope, this is true.#dcfc https://t.co/Wo6FvEdQci — Ashley Woodhouse (@AshWoody90) January 10, 2021