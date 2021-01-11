Derby County are reportedly closing in on a string of completions this week, with their takeover set to be completed, transfer embargo to be lifted, and Wayne Rooney set to be named as their permanent manager.

Derby County aren’t even half way through their season’s fixtures, but already the season is a write-off for them. Starting dismally under Phillip Cocu, before sacking him and appointing an interim quartet of ex-players as the club struggled in the bottom-three, the Derby County owners have come under mass scrutiny this season in particular.

READ: Nottingham Forest linked with creative midfield duo

But Mel Morris’ contested reign is soon to come to an end. The Daily Telegraph’s John Percy claims that ‘all closing conditions’ have been satisfied, as Morris looks set to hand over control of the club to Deventio Holdings Group, owned by Sheikh Khaled.

But as Derby fans have been promised similar in the past, they’re holding their breathe. Percy’s update brought about a strong reaction from fans but the overwhelming feeling is that they won’t count on anything, until something is ‘officially’ announced by the club.

See how these Derby County fans reacted to the news of their takeover, and Rooney’s imminent appointment yesterday: