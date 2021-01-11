Former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine is nearing a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, after rejecting a summer move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Australian had spent the last three seasons at Hull City. Last time round he featured 35 times in the Championship and scored twice as his side were relegated into League One, before departing the club as a free agent.

Soon after his released, Sheffield Wednesday were linked. Speaking on Irvine at the time, then manager Garry Monk told Examiner Live how Irvine was a target of his, but played down his potential signing:

“We take a close look at everyone. Some got further down the line than others.

“Jackson was one of those but there were on the radar of many. Probably every out of contract player was on a club’s radar.

“Of course he came up in conversations. At the end of the day, he’s not a Sheffield Wednesday player. We don’t need to speculate on that and I am concentrating on the group at this moment in time.”

Nothing would come of the move. Irvine was reportedly uninterested in any offer from Sheffield Wednesday because of the 12-point deduction that saw them into this season.

Having remained a free agent since, Irvine – who’s been capped 34 times by Australia – is now nearing a Hibernian contract under former Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Formerly of Celtic, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Burton Albion and Hull City, Irvine last season proved to be one of Hull’s more credible Championship players. He’s a box-to-box midfielder who can crop up with the odd important goal, and Wednesday could no doubt have done with a bit more firepower this season.

But they’ve since pulled themselves out of negative points and out of the bottom-three, owing to a five game unbeaten run following Tony Pulis’ departure. Up next for the Owls is a trip to Coventry City in the Championship this coming weekend.