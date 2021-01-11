Former Manchester City and Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure has recently spoken in an interview with The Coaches’ Voice, where he revealed he’s been coaching with both Blackburn Rovers and QPR this season.

The three times Premier League winner sparked an online flurry yesterday. Pictures emerged of him donning a QPR training kit and soon after, fans read his interview in The Coaches’ Voice.

Since leaving China in 2019, Roure has since returned to England to pursue a possible coaching role in the future. His interview spoke of his time playing under the likes of Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pelligrini, and how he’s always wanted to step into coaching.

Speaking of his short-lived time at QPR, Toure said how current coach Chris Ramsey has given his the chance to learn at the west London club:

“I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas,” he told The Coaches’ Voice. “I’ve been very lucky that Chris Ramsey (above) has given me the opportunity to do that at QPR.

“I’ve been able to lead coaching sessions with the younger age groups, watch Chris coach and learn from him, as well as lots of other good coaches like Andrew Impey and Paul Hall. Les Ferdinand has been great, giving me the chance to watch these coaches in action. They have pushed me to learn, and have shown me what you need to do differently to be a top coach.

“At QPR, after the sessions, I spend time with the players chatting to them. It really is amazing to see how committed they are. They want to achieve as much as I did, and they always want to learn how to be better. It’s amazing to be able to help them, and I’m delighted that I have that chance.”

Toure then revealed how he’s had the chance to coach at Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers too.

“I’ve also had the chance to go to Blackburn thanks to Stuart Jones, and the PFA – through Geoff Lomax – have given me great opportunities too. I’m learning all the time, and I love it!”

Toure – three time Premier League winner with City, two La Liga titles and a Champions League medal with Barcelona, and four time African Footballer of the Year, Toure was once one of the best midfielders on the planet.

The 2013/14 season proved that – he scored 20 goals as City claimed the Premier League and League Cup double.

Since then, his City stint deteriorated and after brief spells in Greece and China he’s since turned his attention to coaching. He could yet land a permanent role at QPR – it’s an odd pairing, but one that’s excited a lot of fans about the potential future oppurtunity he could have at the club.

Both Blackburn and QPR have endured mixed seasons so far. QPR sitting in 20th and staring at a relegation battle, whilst Blackburn sitting in 11th having won just one of their last five in all competitions.