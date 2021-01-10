The magic of the FA Cup. That set of circumstances that meld together and allow smaller teams to slay giants.

How Leeds United could have done with some of that magic today against Crawley Town.

Crawley Town didn’t need it. The 6th place League Two side easily navigated their way into the joint Fourth and Fifth Round draw via a 3-0 scoreline.

Crawley 3 – 0 Leeds United: how it unfolded

It was that cliched ‘game of two halves’ style of match. Crawley were competitive in the first half and were definitely not overawed by the array of talent Leeds started with.

Three players in that starting XI (Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips and Gjanni Alioski) will be at this summer’s delayed Euros. They had the mercurial Pablo Hernandez behind them and had pace on the wings in Helder Costa and Ian Poveda.

Yes, Crawley creaked under pressure in the opening 45 minutes but John Yems’ side stood firm.

In the second half, Leeds weren’t even at the races. They were simply blown away by the better football.

Nick Tsaroulla (50′) opened the scoring with a stunner and this was quickly doubled when former non-league hotshot Ashley Nadesan (53′) buried a powerful show through Kiko Casilla and inside his near post.

Leeds pushed and probed but the game was taken away from them by excellent Crawley play. Jordan Tunnicliffe (70′) smashed the ball into the roof of Casilla’s goal after the Whites stopper made a save that kept out a fierce shot.

The reactions

It was the first time in 34 years that a top-flight side had lost to a fourth-tier outfit by three or more goals. It was only the second time ever a top-tier side had lost to a fourth-tier outfit since a fourth division was added in 1958.

Leeds United writer, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, summed it up perfectly:

78 – Should be 4-0. Watters goes round Casilla who is miles outside his area but can't find a finish. The striker then gets slid into the area and Casey blocks his shot. This is a battering. 3-0 — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 10, 2021

Just what Smyth said – it was a battering.

He also tweeted at the final whistle:

FT. Crawley Town 3-0 Leeds United Outplayed the Whites completely. Well deserved. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 10, 2021

Again, he was spot on with his analysis of the game. Leeds United WERE outplayed.

The Leeds United reaction

Shambolic don’t care what any other Leeds fans say embarrassing and shouldn’t be getting knocked out by Crawley town simple as that really 🤮 — [email protected]🤍💛💙Champions🏆19/20 (@w_lufc84) January 10, 2021

There is a lot of Leeds United reaction going down the above pathway – it is a pathway that doesn’t need travelling.

To do so would take the day and result away from Crawley Town.

The Crawley Town reaction

So proud of our little club @crawleytown today they showed the world what they are about and continued this amazing unbeaten run by smashing Premier League Leeds United out the FA Cup. Looking forward to the draws on Monday COYR 🔴😈⚽️ #TownTeamTogether #CRALEE #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/PhE8dSCppl — Dan Maguire (@EvilMing77) January 10, 2021

@JordanTunny you beauty. Have a cheeky bet every week of you scoring, well today we cashed in. Solid at the back and now prolific in their box. #lovelyjubbly #winners #TownTeamTogether 🔴🔴🔴🔴 — Peter Frake (@PeterFrake) January 10, 2021

The pints of vodka and coke are out! Unbelievable afternoon, just got to watch it all again! God, I love my Club! Cheers to Yemsy, Bradders & all the lads for out Bielsaring Bielsa! ❤️👊🏼 #TownTeamTogether pic.twitter.com/Gf8eH2mOqQ — Carol Bates (@CarolBates) January 10, 2021

@crawleytown what a fantastic team performance so proud of everyone Loved this club ❤ #TownTeamTogether — Scott Sollis (@scottsollis) January 10, 2021

@crawleytown omg what a result well played each and every one of you should be so proud #TownTeamTogether — pat ⚽ harper 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@patharper09) January 10, 2021

What a bloody brilliant performance by @crawleytown

Passion, determination and heart. A huge well done to everyone involved. This is why we love the #FACup so much! ⚽️#TownTeamTogether 🔴 — Fenula Funflaps 🤪 (@nettie1969) January 10, 2021

OK, just one more comment from a Leeds United fan: