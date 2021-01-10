The magic of the FA Cup. That set of circumstances that meld together and allow smaller teams to slay giants.

How Leeds United could have done with some of that magic today against Crawley Town.

Crawley Town didn’t need it. The 6th place League Two side easily navigated their way into the joint Fourth and Fifth Round draw via a 3-0 scoreline.

Crawley 3 – 0 Leeds United: how it unfolded

It was that cliched ‘game of two halves’ style of match. Crawley were competitive in the first half and were definitely not overawed by the array of talent Leeds started with.

Three players in that starting XI (Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips and Gjanni Alioski) will be at this summer’s delayed Euros. They had the mercurial Pablo Hernandez behind them and had pace on the wings in Helder Costa and Ian Poveda.

Yes, Crawley creaked under pressure in the opening 45 minutes but John Yems’ side stood firm.

In the second half, Leeds weren’t even at the races. They were simply blown away by the better football.

Nick Tsaroulla (50′) opened the scoring with a stunner and this was quickly doubled when former non-league hotshot Ashley Nadesan (53′) buried a powerful show through Kiko Casilla and inside his near post.

Leeds pushed and probed but the game was taken away from them by excellent Crawley play. Jordan Tunnicliffe (70′) smashed the ball into the roof of Casilla’s goal after the Whites stopper made a save that kept out a fierce shot.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sport

The reactions

It was the first time in 34 years that a top-flight side had lost to a fourth-tier outfit by three or more goals. It was only the second time ever a top-tier side had lost to a fourth-tier outfit since a fourth division was added in 1958.

Leeds United writer, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post, summed it up perfectly:

Just what Smyth said – it was a battering.

He also tweeted at the final whistle:

Again, he was spot on with his analysis of the game. Leeds United WERE outplayed.

The Leeds United reaction

There is a lot of Leeds United reaction going down the above pathway – it is a pathway that doesn’t need travelling.

To do so would take the day and result away from Crawley Town.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Sport

The Crawley Town reaction

OK, just one more comment from a Leeds United fan: