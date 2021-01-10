Rotherham United are keen on a loan move for Stoke City centre-back Liam Lindsay this month, reports The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old is yet to feature in the Championship this season. Formerly of Barnsley, the Scot joined Stoke City ahead of last season but is now wanted by Championship strugglers Rotherham United.

Tweeting earlier today, Nixon said:

Rotherham. Keen on a loan for Liam Lindsay at Stoke. Championship level. May work for all parties. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2021

Paul Warne’s side have undoubtedly struggled in the Championship. Having started the season fairly strongly it seemed like they were this time ready for the second-tier. But again it’s proving a struggle for the Millers who sit in 23rd-place of the table.

They’ve shipped in 29 goals in 20 Championship games so far. Defensive recruits may well be high no Warne’s transfer agenda this month but he’ll likely be limited to loan and free signings.

He told The Yorkshire Post earlier this week:

“We’re now taking three team buses to every game (under new Covid-19 protocols). These costs add up so I can imagine it being quite a frugal window compared to previous Januarys.”

Lindsay on loan then could be a very realistic move for Rotherham, and one that Nixon says would ‘work for all parties’.

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill was questioned whether Lindsay’s exit was ‘imminent’ earlier in the month. He told Stoke Sentinel:

“Not that I’m aware of at this minute in time. We have players on the periphery of the squad who need to go out and get their careers going again.

“Ultimately someone has to come and require them or ask for them and as we go through the transfer window in January it will be a day by day process.

“It will be nice to see a little bit of turnover in the squad.”

Defeat at Everton in the FA Cup yesterday marked Rotherham’s eighth defeat in 10 outings. They’ve claimed just four Championship wins all season and as many draws, but with two games in hand to close what is a three point gap to safety.

Lindsay would be a keen addition. Stoke seem keen on getting him back playing again and Rotherham would be a great fit – Warne would love to complete the signing in time for their trip to fellow strugglers Derby County next weekend.