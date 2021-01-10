As reported by the LancsLive website, Tony Mowbray has a few irons in the fire when it comes to defensive reinforcements in the 2021 portion of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, they do go on to add that Mowbray is “awaiting the decision” of parent clubs to release their players on loan.

Irons in the fire for Mowbray

Two players are mentioned in the Lancs Live article: Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and West Brom’s Cedric Kipre.

Branthwaite’s Everton side advanced in the FA Cup yesterday after overcoming a determined Rotherham United side after extra-time.

For Kipre’s West Brom, the Third Round is as far as they got. They were beaten yesterday by League One Blackpool.

What Mowbray had to say on matters

Per Lancs Live, Blackburn boss Mowbray speaks openly and candidly about the interest and contact that he has with managers.

When asked whether a new man will be in before the Championship game versus Stoke, Mowbray’s answer was to the point. He replied:

“I don’t know. We talk to clubs, they point out the FA Cup and they’re in the squad or on the bench, blah blah.

“I haven’t seen the results so I don’t know if they’re in the FA Cup or out of the FA Cup, if they’re wanted or not wanted, so let’s wait and see. I’ll know more early in the week.”

What Nixon has to say

Sun reporter Alan Nixon was quick to comment on Twitter earlier today – focusing his comments on just one of the aforementioned players:

Blackburn. Judging by Mowbray after game comments Kipre at West Brom must have a chance … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 10, 2021

For Nixon, Mowbray’s Rovers side must think that they have a chance of landing former Wigan centre-back Kipre.

That will be a chance that surely has advanced with West Brom’s exit from the FA Cup.

Will Blackburn Rovers land Cedric Kipre on loan during the January window?