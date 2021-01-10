Stoke City and Millwall are interested in Manchester City defender Timi Sobowale, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

He is already in talks with Real Salt Lake over a move to MLS but the Championship duo are showing late interest in signing him.

Man in-demand

Sobowale, who is 18 years old, is expected to leave Manchester City in this transfer window and is not short of interest. Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace are also believed to be monitoring his situation too.

The youngster can play anywhere across the backline and will be thinking carefully about his next move.

Wanted in the USA

Real Salt Lake finished 11th in the Western Conference last year and are prepared to offer him a chance to play in MLS, which is something that apparently interests him.

However, Freddy Juarez’s side are facing late competition from clubs looking to keep him in England.

Championship options

Stoke are having a busy transfer window so far and have already landed ex-Man City winger Rabbi Matondo from Schalke on loan. They are also after Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty and Crewe Alexandra’s Harry Pickering.

Millwall, on the other hand, have had a quiet first week in January but could look to throw their name into the hat for Sobowale.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has risen up through the academy at Manchester City but sees his future lying elsewhere. He has a big decision to make over the coming weeks and is not short of options.

