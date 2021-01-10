Hull City boss Grant McCann has ruled out a move for Festus Arthur to Rochdale, as per his interview with BBC Radio Humberside last night.

Twitter: LISTEN: #hcafc’s Grant McCann talks to @bbcburnsy after a 1-1 draw against Sunderland: https://t.co/xgqEpyods4 (@HumbersideSport)

The Tigers drew 1-1 against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

McCann was quick to quash rumours of a loan departure for the young defender. Football Insider reported earlier this week that Rochdale were keen on him, however, he is out with a long-term injury and could be sidelined until the end of the season.

Arthur, who is 20 years old, joined Hull in July last year from National League side Stockport County.

He signed a three-year deal at the KCOM Stadium and is still seen as one for the future for the East Yorkshire club.

Arthur was born in Hamburg, Germany, but began his career in England at Stockport. He broke into the Hatters’ first-team in the last campaign and went on to play 31 times for the North West outfit, chipping in with two goals.

He was a man in-demand last summer but it was Hull who won the race for his signature.

Arthur made his senior debut for McCann’s men in an EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21’s and has since made one more appearance in that trophy this term.

However, he will now be focusing on recovering from his injury and won’t be joining fellow third tier side Rochdale, despite speculation arising that they wanted him.



Will Hull beat Fleetwood on Tuesday?