Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has this morning been linked with a move to West Ham, with £30million said to be the offer.

The Senegal man joined Watford from Rennes ahead of last season. The Hornets paid a club-record £40million for the winger and upon their relegation last season, the idea was to recoup the majority of that fee.

Sarr was wanted by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United. He’d remain at Watford though, and now with the January transfer window open and West Ham eyeing some attacking additions, Sarr has become a rumoured target.

Crystal Palace would have the final say – they had a deadline day offer of £25million rejected for Sarr, but The Sun believe West Ham are ready to ‘top’ that amount to bring in Sarr this month.

Having netted four goals and assisted twice in 18 Championship appearances this season, Watford fans seem generally keen on offloading Sarr.

If the club could gain £30million for the 22-year-old and reinvest the money before the end of this month then it’d be a good result – but that as Watford fans have explained, remains unlikely.

See what these fans had to say on Twitter:

I would take £30m+ for Sarr right now. Cut the losses, reinvest and rebuild. #watfordfc — Jack (@JackCian99) January 10, 2021

Ideal outcome is obviously that Sarr stays, #WatfordFC get promoted and we sell him for £60m in a couple of seasons. Still perfectly possible. That said, with £30m (reportedly) on the table it’s sensible to examine the pragmatic considerations, too. https://t.co/tXRIkHgKIM — Rookery Mike (@RookeryMike) January 10, 2021

Yes, sell there is too much dependence on him and he consistently fails to deliver. Reinvest — Tony (@stixnbones2) January 10, 2021

Been saying for ages he’s the most overhyped player in our history. I’m not sure what people are expecting him to blossom into, he’s an average player with pace, that’s it. — Ben (@mathews67_ben) January 10, 2021

No doubt accept and reinvest — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) January 10, 2021

I’d accept it if we invested into the properly, but we won’t — michael (@wfcmichaeI) January 10, 2021

Really tough one. If it's all up front I'd accept it and reinvest. If it's similar to Man U who make a very low payments to begin with I'd reject it. — Duncan Radband (@DuncanR_95) January 10, 2021