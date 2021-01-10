Nottingham Forest are considering Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman claims The Athletic’s Paul Taylor – both Preston North End and QPR have already had bids rejected for the midfielder.

Chris Hughton wants to add some more ‘creativity’ to his Nottingham Forest side this month. That could yet come in the form of Doncaster Rovers’ Whiteman who has this season scored five and assisted four goals in 18 League One appearances.

This month, the 24-year-old has come into the transfer spotlight. Several Championship clubs have been linked with Whiteman including Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County. Preston and QPR have seemed the most keen on him though, with Taylor revealing that Preston and QPR have had bids rejected for Whiteman.

Nottingham Forest though are the latest team to come in for Whiteman:

Having steadied the ship defensively, Chris Hughton has identified the area he wants to address next – and #NFFC have identified a few possible January targets to help do it… Forest consider Krovinovic and Whiteman in bid to improve creativity https://t.co/5v9apbztUT — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) January 10, 2021

Forest are also said to be considering a bid for on loan West Brom man Filip Krovinovic. The Benfica man played an important part in West Brom promotion last season, managing 40 Championship appearances and scoring three goals.

This season he’s featured 11 times in the Premier League for West Brom. Sam Allardyce is yet to start the 25-year-old in the league though, and so his immediate future at The Hawthorns could be in doubt.

Forest after a disastrous start under Sabri Lamouchi and an equally slow start under Hughton are finally putting points on the board. They sit in 19th-place of the Championship table with a three point gap to 22nd-place Derby County, having gone unbeaten in six in all competitions.

Joining the race for Whiteman, Forest already have plenty of competition and know that Doncaster Rovers will likely run up the price. Preston and QPR have tried and failed to bring in Whiteman but with so much interest he could yet force his own move.

Forest are on the up and could prove an attractive destination for Whiteman. Krovinovic remains an option, but a permanent move seems unlikely. Either way, Hughton looks to be strengthening in midfield this month.