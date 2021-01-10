Blackpool are keen on a move for Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Rangers. Lining up a move for Kyle Joseph at Wigan. Scotland under-21 striker. Free in summer if goes cross border.… https://t.co/m43sce2cAR (@reluctantnicko)

The youngster is attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere and the Latics are facing a real battle to keep hold of him this winter.

Blackpool are keen on keeping him in League One and according to Nixon their offer to him is the best, but that is not to say they will win the race for his signature.

Twitter: Blackpool offer is the best. But it’s going to be down to player in the end. https://t.co/WGrEDa8JzZ (@reluctantnicko)

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the ball is in his court as to where he wants to go.

There is no doubt he would be guaranteed regular first-team football at Bloomfield Road but the bright lights of the Premier League may turn his head.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored four goals in 13 games in all competitions.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in June. The teenager has a big decision to make on his next move and Blackpool are keen on keeping him in the Football League for the time being.



