QPR yesterday announced the return of former striker Charlie Austin, who joins on loan from West Brom for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old returns to QPR. He left the Rs for Southampton in the 2015/16 January transfer window and QPR have been looking to replace his goals since.

Many names have come in and failed to score the goals that Austin once did for the club. But upon his return, Austin shared this message on Twitter:

Delighted to be back @qpr just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down, looking forward to getting to work with the lads and the management staff #homeiswheretheheartis #45 💙 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zh4eGf7NSg — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) January 9, 2021

In two-and-a-half seasons at QPR, Austin scored 48 goals in 89 appearances. It was the most amount of goals he scored for a single club after making the step up from non-league football, making him a huge fan favourite in west London.

His 17 Championship goals fired the club into the Premier League back in 2014 and in the following season he’d score 18 top-flight goals for QPR, who finished eventually rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Once a hailed striker on the cusp of an England call-up, Austin’s career has since taken a downturn – with the Saints he ran into further injury troubles, managing 71 Premier League appearances across three-and-a-half seasons, scoring 16 goals.

He left for West Brom ahead of last season and despite playing a back-up role under Slaven Bilic, he managed 10 Championship goals and played an important part on his side’s way to the Premier League.

Having been limited to just five top-flight appearances this season, Austin has been allowed to leave on loan. QPR fans will be desperate to see their beloved striker back in action, and he could make his first appearance back in a QPR shirt against Luton Town in midweek.