Leeds United travel south to face Crawley Town at the latter’s Broadfield Stadium in today’s FA Cup Third Round.

It will be a match-up that sees the home side, who sit 6th in the League Two table, welcome Leeds United and their high-octane brand of attacking football.

For Leeds, it will be a chance to bounce back from a comprehensive 3-0 loss in London against Spurs. For Crawley, they will face off against the Premier League Whites after a 1-0 win away against Bolton Wanderers.

The team news ahead of kick-off

Crawley could face an obstacle from the get-go with 13-goal leading scorer, Max Watters, doubtful with a hamstring niggle. He’s a player attracting attention from sides higher up the football pyramid. Barring his niggle, Crawley have a full complement of players to choose from.

Leeds United are missing long-term casualties Gaetano Berardi (knee), Robin Koch (knee) and Adam Forshaw (hip). Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa is taking the game seriously and has said that he’ll field a recognisable side.

Three Leeds United threats who Crawley Town will have to contain

Helder Costa

Flying wing Costa could come in down Leeds United’s left flank as a replacement for usual incumbent Jack Harrison. A £16m purchase from Wolves, Costa hasn’t really fired on all cylinders for the Whites.

Still, he has one goal and two assists in this season’s Premier League for Leeds United – this underlines the threat he has in him. Crawley’s right-sided players such as Sam Matthews and Archie Davis will need to be wary of his pace and trickery.

Costa running at Crawley could draw players such as Doherty and Frost out of position, leaving gaps for other United players to exploit.

Pablo Hernandez

Spaniard Hernandez is known as El Mago – The Wizard – at Elland Road. He originally came on loan from Al-Arabi in 2016, a loan Leeds United made permanent in early-January the following year.

He is 35, the legs of old are not there like they were in his youth. However, he is still a dangerous player and makes Bielsa’s Leeds United sides on merit.

His vision and skill on the ball will be something that Crawley must be wary of if he plays. In the number 10 role, he will dictate and control the game if given time and space.

Players such as Jack Powell, George Francomb and other Crawley midfielders will need to close him down. If not, Hernandez will orchestrate Crawley being torn apart. He has 36 goals and 41 assists for Leeds United – two assists in the Premier League this season.

Ian Poveda

Poveda came to Leeds United from Manchester City’s Under-23s in January 2020. He was said by Marcelo Bielsa to be ready for the Championship.

Poveda is a youngster with pedigree, pedigree that comes from spells at giants such as City but also Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona before that.

He is not afraid to run at opponents and this side of his play has been seen in the Premier League already this season. Left-sided players at Crawley, such as Josh Doherty and Tyler Frost, will need to be on their toes to defend against a player who likes to get behind defenders and head for the byeline or drive into the box.

Will it be a Crawley giant-slaying today or will Leeds dominate in the FA Cup?