Portsmouth are interested in former AFC Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels, according to BBC journalist Andrew Moon (see tweet below).

Twitter: EXCLUSIVE: #Pompey are looking at a possible move for ex-#Afcb left-back Charlie Daniels. The 34 year-old only sign… https://t.co/XKivz70kjG (@mrandrewmoon)

Kenny Jackett’s side in the hunt for a new left-back and could turn to the ex-Premier League man.

Daniels, who is 34 years old, has spent the first-half of this season playing in League One for Shrewsbury Town but only signed a deal with them until January.

He joined the Shrews in October and has since made 16 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

Portsmouth have now identified him as someone to boost their defensive options for the remainder of the campaign and could offer him a route back down south.

Daniels spent eight years at Bournemouth from 2012 to 2020. He joined the Cherries from Leyton Orient and went on to play 265 games for the club and scored 17 goals.

He played a huge role in their rise from the third tier to the Premier League but ended his association there after their relegation to the Championship last season. Prior to his move to Bournemouth, he also had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Chesterfield and Gillingham.

Daniels weighed up his options over the summer before eventually linking up with Shrewsbury.

Portsmouth could now make a move for him in this transfer window and lure him to Fratton Park on a free transfer. Here is what some of their fans have said on Twitter:

Charlie Daniels. Experienced, great set piece and solid. However lacks a bit of pace/mobility. He’d be defensively solid, offer good set pieces but not be much good getting forward/overlapping. Overall if he did sign for 6 months it would make sense, still prefer Seddon #pompey — Luke Ellis (@LukeEllisPUP) January 10, 2021

I haven't closely looked at Daniels while he's played for Shrewsbury, but for me personally, i think #Pompey can do better via the loan market. Making only 16 appearances in two years at that age is worrying. I'll look into it though. @PompeyNewsNow https://t.co/52WNJFqGCE — Freddie Webb (@FredsDotW) January 9, 2021

Yes, for the experience. A short term deal is a good idea with his age. Bit of a no-brainer as he has done well for every club he has played for. — Billy Cox (@BillyCo64588970) January 10, 2021

Should Pompey move for Daniels?