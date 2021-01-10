Stoke City ‘hope’ to win the race to sign Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The youngster is attracting plenty of interest at the moment, with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers keen along with Championship duo AFC Bournemouth and QPR.

Stoke have submitted a bid for him and are set to hold talks over the coming days in an attempt to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been busy so far in this transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks. They have already boosted their attacking options by bringing in Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo on loan.

Their boss has said their offer is in for Doughty: “We’ve made a bid for Alfie Doughty. Obviously there are other teams interested as well. We’ll speak to the player. We tried to bring him in during the summer, it wasn’t possible for us to get a deal done at that point in time. We’ll have to wait now and see. The decision rests with the player at this minute in time.”

He added: “He’s a young player who we’d like to bring in and we’ll look at other opportunities that may or may not exist in this transfer window as well.”

Charlton are resigned to losing their academy graduate this month with him not willing to sign a new deal at the Valley.

Lee Bowyer’s side are keen to get the best move for him though and Doughty will weigh up his options to see where would be most suitable to go for his development.

He broke into the Addicks’ first-team in the Championship last season and is poised to return there this winter.

Stoke were knocked out of the FA Cup yesterday by Leicester City but want to make strides in the transfer window over the coming days.

