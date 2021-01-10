Roy Keane is eyeing a return to management after over a decade out of the dugout.

The Irishman is ‘itching’ for another opportunity in management, according to a report by The Sun.

Keane, who is 49 years old, has now forged a career for himself in punditry but wants to try again as a manager in the near future.

The former tough-tackling midfielder played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Celtic in his playing days, racking up 676 appearances altogether.

He hung up his boots in 2006 and got his first managerial role at Sunderland. He spent two years at the Stadium of Light and guided the Black Cats to promotion to the Premier League during his time in the North East.

Keane then moved on to Ipswich Town in 2009 and endured two seasons of mid-table obscurity in the Championship before he was sacked 10 years ago.

That was his last manager’s job and he has since held assistant manager position at Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest. He was most recently the number two at the City Ground to Martin O’Neill.

Keane is now often seen as a television pundit but wants to test himself again in the game. He will weigh up his options and what jobs arise. His is a name to keep an eye on if any Football League jobs come available.

He didn’t do too badly at Sunderland and Ipswich and will be waiting for a club to take a gamble on him.

Will Keane get another managerial role?