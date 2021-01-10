According to Clive Hetherington, writing in The Sunday Mirror (print edition p72), West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce is eyeing a move for former Sunderland starlet Josh Maja.

West Brom are having a torrid time of it at the moment and sit next-to-bottom in the Premier League table.

Over 17 games, the Baggies are a little goal-shy and have scored just 11 goals. In order to change that, Big Sam has his eyes on Maja, now at Bordeaux.

Who is Josh Maja?

Maja started out at Fulham as a member of their youth side. He moved across London to Crystal Palace before a move north to Manchester City and their renowned youth set-up.

He landed at Sunderland in 2015, joining their Under-18s. A year later saw him promoted to the Under-23s; a jump to the first-team coming in 2018.

In his time on Wearside, Maja went on to make 49 appearances for Sunderland. He went on to score 17 goals and provide two assists. It was this form and his obvious potential that saw suitors lining up – French side Bordeaux being one of them.

This then saw the French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux shell out a reported £1.5m to take him to France and away from English football. He’s made 47 appearances for them, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists – including 16 appearances and two goals this season.

What is being said about him?

The Sunday Mirror’s Hetherington states that Allardyce wants former Sunderland striker Maja “on loan for the rest of the season.”

The Baggies boss will know the youngster well after having him under his wing when he managed Sunderland.

Hetherington stresses that contact has been made, writing that Maja “is subject of a West Brom enquiry.” He goes on to write that it could “lead to a permanent deal if the Baggies secure Premier League survival.”

Should a permanent sale be agreed for Maja, Sunderland will cash in on a 10% sell-on clause they had inserted when selling him to Bordeaux.

As it stands, West Brom’s return of just eight points sees them six points and a lot of goal difference from safety. Fulham, directly above them in the table, have two games in-hand.

Should West Brom make a more concerted effort for Josh Maja or leave him be at Bordeaux?