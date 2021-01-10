Hull City boss Grant McCann has refused to be drawn on links to West Ham United winger Nathan Holland, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist Matt Dean on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: #hcafc’s Grant McCann says Tom Eaves looks to have pulled his calf tonight and will undergo a scan. He also says F… https://t.co/XNOZkM5uhU (@mattdeanbbc)

The Premier League man has been linked with a move to the KCOM Stadium over the past week but McCann, an ex-Hammers player, was tight-lipped over the speculation.

Holland, who is 22 years old, could leave David Moyes’ side on loan again this winter to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Hull are supposedly in the hunt for attacking reinforcements with Hakeeb Adelakun being recalled by Bristol City last week and funds could be freed up by the proposed departure of Jordy de Wijs to QPR.

Holland fits the bill for the Tigers because he can play on either flank.

The Wythenshawe-born wide man started his career at Everton as a youngster before moving down to London to join West Ham in 2017. He has since played four times for their senior side.

Holland spent last season on loan in the third tier at Oxford United and scored three goals in 12 games for Karl Robinson’s men.

West Ham have a decision to make this winter as to whether to loan him out again and Hull could look to lure him to East Yorkshire. However, McCann gave nothing away yesterday.



Will Hull sign Holland?