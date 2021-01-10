Birmingham City defender Josh Cogley is wanted by both Tranmere Rovers and Salford City on loan until the end of the season, reports The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58).

The 24-year-old is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy. He made his first-team debut in the 2016/17 season and would go on to make 14 Championship appearances that season, having made just seven since.

Last season he spent time on loan at Crawley Town where he made 16 league appearances for the club. Returning to St Andrew’s under new manager Aitor Karanka, Cogley has made three Championship appearances but now looks set for a Football League loan move.

League Two sides Tranmere and Salford are being linked – Tranmere currently sit in 14th-place of the table having endured a mixed start to the season, with Salford a point and a place outside the top-seven.

Both sides could yet land a top-seven spot come May and the addition of Cogley would no doubt help with that. But there lies a problem in his wages – Birmingham want his weekly wages paid in full, but the report claims that Tranmere and Salford are hoping to pay less than the full amount.

Karanka could well be looking at player sales and departures this month. He won’t have huge amounts to spend in the transfer market but he could free up some space to bring in some much needed January additions.

They currently sit in 18th-place of the Championship table having lost five of their last six in the league. They travel to Manchester City in the FA Cup later today.