Dominic Thompson had an impressive debut for Swindon Town yesterday as they beat Ipswich Town 3-2 at Portman Road.

The left-back joined the Robins earlier this week on a loan deal until the end of the season from Brentford.

Thompson, who is 20 years old, made a dream start to life for John Sheridan’s side and chipped in with all three assists.

The Bees have allowed him to leave to get some first-team experience under his belt and he will be eager to help his new side stay in League One.

Thompson rose up through the youth ranks at Arsenal but switched to Brentford in 2019. He has since played 14 times for the Championship outfit but can’t get ahead of Rico Henry in their side.

Swindon fans liked what they saw of him last night against Ipswich and he looks to be a shrewd signing for the third tier outfit.

Here is what their fans said on Twitter about him-

MOTM… Unreal — Joe Vincent 🔰 (@vinny5_J) January 9, 2021

New boy Dominic Thompson plays a big part in that.

Great day #STFC — Lawrence Greenaway (@LawrenceGreena1) January 9, 2021

Thompson has been great so far. #stfc — Ian (@IanM_81) January 9, 2021

Wow! Swindon looking good. A Thompson at full back always works. Same again second half please!! #stfc — Steve Lee 💙 (@swatchfield) January 9, 2021

Thompson looks ace, Palmer looks lively, twine pulling some strings yeah this is good swinnnn #stfc — lewissssss (@lewis_sparey) January 9, 2021

Dominic Thompson looks like a class player #stfc — Josh (@JoshSTFC) January 9, 2021

Thompson is the best signing ever #STFC — Jack (@LockeddownRobin) January 9, 2021

Impressed with Thompson, Swindon fans?