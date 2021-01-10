According to the Sunday Mirror’s Neil Moxley (and in the Sunday Mirror print edition p62), Aston Villa has installed Bournemouth forward David Brooks as a “big target” for January.

Villa are enjoying a much better start to this season than their struggles with relegation last season.

The Villans sit 8th in the Premier League table and are aware that they need strengthening and Brooks is evidence of that.

Who is David Brooks?

23-year-old right-wing star Brooks started out at Manchester City in their youth set-up. He left there in a free transfer to Sheffield United and their Under-18s in 2014.

He went on the advance into the Blades first-team, making 37 appearances that yielded three goals and eight assists. From that, he earned a £10.1m move to current side Bournemouth in July 2018.

His time at the Cherries has seen him make 61 appearances (12 goals/10 assists) with 39 of these appearances (eight goals/five assists) being in the Premier League.

What is being said?

The Sunday Mirror’s Mosley writes, in the Sunday Mirror, that Brooks is “high on Dean Smith’s wish-list this month” as the Villa manager “seeks to add to his options.”

Smith is said to want Brooks to add to his core of young, largely domestic youngsters. It is a squad that he is still developing having spent around £200m in the last 19 months since promotion to the Premier League.

Aside from the interest from Smith and Villa, former club Sheffield United were also thought to be interested last summer. Indeed, Blades boss Chris Wilder went as far as to say that he “would love to get him back” if the youngster “was available.”

Brooks’ season so far

He has featured in 16 games in the Championship for a relegated Bournemouth who are pushing hard for an instant return to top-tier football.

He has shown in those 16 appearances the kind of form that would have continued to alert managers like Dean Smith.

To that end, he has three goals and five assists – all coming since November and in a late-October return after four games out with a knock.

