West Ham United ‘will make’ a bid for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr.

The Hammers are willing to fork out £30 million to lure him back to the Premier League, according to a report by The Sun.

Sarr, who is 22 years old, stayed with the Hornets in the last transfer window despite their relegation to the Championship last season. He was linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

However, he remained at Vicarage Road and has since scored four goals in 19 games in all competitions this term.

Watford signed Sarr from Rennes in 2019 and he still has four years left to run on his contract with the Hertfordshire side.

The pacey winger scored six goals and gained six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions in his first year in the Premier League.

He started his career in Senegal at Generation Foot before moving to France to play a year at Metz in 2016. He then switched to Rennes and scored 18 goals in 77 games for the Ligue 1 side to earn a big-money move to England.

West Ham could splash some of the money they received from Ajax for Sebastian Haller and spend it on Sarr this month. They moved into the second tier around 12 months ago to get Jarrod Bowen from Hull City and that decision has worked a treat for David Moyes’ men.

Watford would find it hard to turn down £30 million for him over the coming weeks. They lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the FA Cup yesterday.

Will West Ham sign Sarr this month?