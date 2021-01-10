Rangers to rival Spurs for Wigan Athletic star – £1million price tag, but Gerrard could sign for ‘nothing’
Rangers are set to join the race to sign Wigan Athletic’s young Scottish forward Kyle Joseph, reports The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58).
The 19-year-old has this season come into the Wigan Athletic first-team, after their demise from the Championship subsequent loss of half their previous first-team – he’s scored four in 11 League One outings.
New manager Leam Richardson has already replaced John Sheridan. He’s been forced to work with a crop of younger players though as Wigan hope to avoid a second-straight relegation.
Tottenham Hotspur have been the strongest linked team with Joseph – they want to make a new offer for the striker but they have been ‘rebuffed’, with Joseph having recently changed agents.
Spurs had an offer of £150,000 rejected in the summer transfer window but at the start of this month were reported to be readying a second bid for Joseph.
Now though, it seems like the Scottish giants could tempt Joseph from Wigan and from Spurs’ reach, with the Ibrox club being able to agree a pre-contract deal.
The move would cost Rangers nothing – being outside of England, Rangers can agree pre-contract deals with players in England and that could see Joseph remain at Wigan for the remainder of the season, before moving to Rangers as a free agent in the summer.
As reported in The Sun on Sunday though, Blackpool had made an enquiry for Joseph last week, with the Latics quoting them a £1million asking price.
Up next for Wigan is a trip to Rochdale in League One – they currently sit in 23rd-place of the table and could leapfrog Rochdale with a win next weekend.