Rangers are set to join the race to sign Wigan Athletic’s young Scottish forward Kyle Joseph, reports The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58).

The 19-year-old has this season come into the Wigan Athletic first-team, after their demise from the Championship subsequent loss of half their previous first-team – he’s scored four in 11 League One outings.

New manager Leam Richardson has already replaced John Sheridan. He’s been forced to work with a crop of younger players though as Wigan hope to avoid a second-straight relegation.

Tottenham Hotspur have been the strongest linked team with Joseph – they want to make a new offer for the striker but they have been ‘rebuffed’, with Joseph having recently changed agents.

Spurs had an offer of £150,000 rejected in the summer transfer window but at the start of this month were reported to be readying a second bid for Joseph.

Now though, it seems like the Scottish giants could tempt Joseph from Wigan and from Spurs’ reach, with the Ibrox club being able to agree a pre-contract deal.

The move would cost Rangers nothing – being outside of England, Rangers can agree pre-contract deals with players in England and that could see Joseph remain at Wigan for the remainder of the season, before moving to Rangers as a free agent in the summer.

As reported in The Sun on Sunday though, Blackpool had made an enquiry for Joseph last week, with the Latics quoting them a £1million asking price.

Up next for Wigan is a trip to Rochdale in League One – they currently sit in 23rd-place of the table and could leapfrog Rochdale with a win next weekend.