Stoke City are ‘weighing up’ a bid for Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering.

The left-back has caught the eye in League One and is attracting Championship interest.

Pickering, who is 22 years old, is on the radar of the Potters, as per The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58).

Michael O’Neill’s side are looking to bolster their ranks this winter and having so far signed Wales international Rabbi Matondo on loan from Schalke. They are also keen on Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty.

Pickering has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers, meaning Stoke will have to see off competition if they are to lure him to the Bet365 Stadium this month.

The defender has risen up through the academy at Crewe and signed his first professional contract in 2016. He has already racked up 140 games for the Railwaymen and has scored 10 goals, helping them gain promotion from League Two in the last campaign under David Artell.

Pickering looks poised for a bright future in the game and Crewe will face a real battle to hold on to his signature over the coming weeks.

Stoke were dumped out of the FA Cup yesterday by Leicester City but are on the brink of the Play-Offs in the league. They are in a good position to push on during the second-half of the season and a couple more signings will certainly boost their chances.

They are next in action against Blackburn on 16th January, will one of them have Pickering snapped up by then?

Should Stoke move for Pickering?