Hull City manager Grant McCann has given Jordy de Wijs permission to talk to QPR about a possible loan deal.

Hull City are reportedly close to allowing de Wijs leave for QPR on loan this month, with a view to a permanent deal being widely reported.

The Dutchman featured 35 times in the Championship last season, scoring twice. He was part of a Hull City side that plummeted down into League One and upon doing so, McCann has seemingly lost interest in the 26-year-old.

He’s managed just seven League One appearances this season. News broke yesterday though that QPR were close to taling de Wijs on loan until the end of the season.

Tweeting on the matter, BBC journalist Matt Dean confirmed that de Wijs had been given permission to talk to QPR ahead of a potential move.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann confirms to @bbcburnsy that Jordy de Wijs has been given permission to speak with #QPR about a loan with a view to a permanent deal.#hcafc — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) January 9, 2021

QPR have this season emerged a relegation contenders. The signs were there in the summer though – losing their star man Ebere Eze and replacing him with unproven names in other departments. QPR’s demise this season was in the making and now the race is on to beat the drop.

Warburton is also said to be close to sealing the loan signing of Charlie Austin from West Brom – the former Rs striker would be a welcome addition to the side as they look to widen what is currently a two point gap to the bottom three.

Up next for QPR is a trip to Luton Town in the Championship on Tuesday – de Wijs’ deal could well be finalised by then.