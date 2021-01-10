Birmingham City and Bristol City have ‘checked out the fitness’ of Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday. He scored twice in 13 Championship games and is now wanted by the Championship pairing of Birmingham and Bristol City, as both sides vie for goals in the second half of this season.

According to The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58), both are closely looking at the fitness situation of Wickham before making any move. A permanent move is said to be on the cards, with the striker having not featured in the Premier League this season.

Both Birmingham and Bristol City went into this season under new management. Aitor Karanka came into St Andrew’s with high hopes of pulling the team up the Championship table. But that’s not been the case – they sit in 18th-place of the table having lost five of their last six in the league.

Bristol City meanwhile took their time in replacing Lee Johnson with his old no.2 Dean Holden. He started off to life in the hot seat well, but his side have since dropped off the boil. They sit in 10th-place of the Championship table having lost four of their five in the league, and so they need to add goals as well.

Wickham remains a prominent Championship striker and one that’d do a job at either Birmingham or Bristol City. He remains a player on high wages though and a decent transfer sum might be needed – unless Palace want rid of him, then it could be at a cut-price.