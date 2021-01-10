Everton and Bournemouth are reportedly ‘talking’ about a swap deal involving Josh King – the striker has been linked with all of Newcastle United, West Brom and West Ham of late.

Bournemouth are supposedly keen on a swap deal for King, in order to get some cash for his services before he leaves ‘for free’ on the summer, claims The Sun on Sunday (10.01.21, pg. 58).

Jason Tindall is said to be keen on youngsters Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny, with Everton having a long-term plan for King, but unwilling to pay the £15million asking price that Bournemouth have previously set.

Newcastle have appeared close to signing King this month but the Sun on Sunday reports that Steve Bruce has been asked to cut down his spending this month, and so he likely won’t move for King until (or if) he becomes a free agent in the summer.

West Ham meanwhile have been linked with King as a likely replacement for Sebastian Haller. But the Hammers are also wary of the asking price.

Everton then could move into pole position to sign King this month. A player-plus-cash deal seems like – Bournemouth are understood to want a sum for King, but also the two mentioned Everton players.

Jason Tindall’s side have proved they have a promotion-clinching attack having scored 37 in the championship this season. But his side have let in 18 goals and that might be the department that needs bolstering this month.

King scored two goals against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup yesterday. They were his first goals of the season and it’s set him up for a Premier League move in the coming week it seems.

A swap deal would be a great result for Bournemouth, and if they could get two young defenders in Brantwhaite and Kenny then it would be a fine piece of business from Bournemouth and Tindall.