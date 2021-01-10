QPR’s Ilias Chair has been linked with a move to all of Brentford, Bournemouth, Reading and Watford.

The Sun on Sunday (10.01.20, pg. 59) reports that the four top-six teams are eyeing Chair as they vie for promotion into the Premier League.

Chair, 23, has five goals in 22 Championship outings this season – he’s yet to make an assist though, despite being in Europe’s top 10 for chances created this season.

Filling in the shoes of summer departure Ebere Eze, Chair went into this season with a lot of pressure riding on his shoulders.

He’s done well, but ultimately QPR have struggled, and this month they could be dealt a huge blow if Chair is poached by one of their Championship rivals – Brentford especially.

Thomas Frank’s side have this season gone on a 15 game unbeaten run in the Championship to find themselves in 4th-place, having beaten Middlesbrough in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Bournemouth, Reading and Watford are in in the mix – two of last season’s relegated teams in Bournemouth and Watford are sitting in the top-six, with Watford having undergone another change in management.

Reading meanwhile under Veljko Paunovic are sitting in 5th-place after their blistering start died down, with Norwich City having a four point buffer to 2nd-place Swansea City.

Contracted at QPR until 2023, it’d likely take a large sum for QPR to part ways with Chair this month. But he’s proving to be another fine attacking player coming out of Warburton’s side, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if more interest mounted in the coming weeks.