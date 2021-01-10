Admiral Muskwe has headed back to the EFL from Premier League side Leicester City and could have a key part to play in the second half of the season.

Previously on loan at League Two side Swindon Town last season, the Foxes youngster now has a half-season to prove his worth at Wycombe Wanderers.

Who is Admiral Muske?

22-year-old Muskwe has made his way up through the ranks at Leicester, the city of his birth.

He’s yet to make his breakthrough into a star-studded Foxes first-team unit. However, he’s showing threat and worth at Under-23 level.

At that age-group for the Foxes, he has struck 29 goals and provided four assists in 85 games.

What will he bring to Wycombe’s side?

He will bring what they need, goals. Plain and simple Zimbabwe international Muskwe will bring the currency that strikers deal in and that is goals.

He has six goals this season shared equally across the Premier League 2 competition and EFL Trophy.

His first game for Wycombe, the 4-1 win against Preston in the FA Cup, saw him provide an assist.

What Gareth Ainsworth thinks

Ainsworth singled him out for special praise after the final whistle. Speaking of his efforts, the Chairboys boss added:

“We have to go out there and find these unpolished gems, and Admiral is certainly one of them. “I thought he had a really assured performance today, his energy levels were brilliant. “He could have scored, I think he’s disappointed he hasn’t scored, but he’s assisted one, been a constant threat and been superb.”

Glowing praise indeed and praise which bodes well for his immediate future at the club.

The wrap

It was a resounding, nay thumping FA Cup win for Wycombe against Preston. The Lilywhites are no mugs and have a pedigree at Championship level.

This is the Chairboys first season in the second tier of English football. They are up against it at the moment with them being bottom of the league.

They need to climb away from where they are and fast. The goals that the powerful Leicester City starlet has in him could be very welcome in that respect.

Wycombe Wanderers fans, are you happy to have Muskwe onboard? Will he make a difference?