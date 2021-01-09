For Sheffield Wednesday, it was a long trip from South Yorkshire to Devon to take on Exeter in the FA Cup Third Round.

It was a successful flight south for the Owls who go through to the dual Fourth and Fifth Round draws. They do so after beating the Grecians 2-0 at St James’ Park.

It was a 2-0 victory with goals from Adam Reach (27′) and Callum Paterson (90′).

However, for one family, it was on 90+1′ that the biggest celebration was saved for.

Cheering a professional debut

For Declan Thompson’s parents and siblings, their son’s late substitute appearance for the Owls, against Exeter, was something to be celebrated (below) and for more than one reason.

Of course, celebrating your son’s first appearance in the professional game is something that every proud father would be expected to do.

Indeed, the above celebration speaks for itself.

However, it is also a celebration that needs to be taken into context – context provided by a story from the middle of last year by The Star.

Declan Thompson – adversity to professional debut

The 18-year-old right-back spent time in his youth in a wheelchair. He was diagnosed with Perthes Disease – a rare condition affecting children where the head of the femur suffers bone deterioration due to disrupted blood supply.

Thompson signed a one-year deal last year and his appearance against Exeter was his first-team debut. This came after he stepped up from the Under-18s to the Under-23s this season.

He’d helped the Under-18s win the U18 Professional Development North title last season before stepping up to the Under-23s. Now the next step that he has taken is is hist first-team debut.

As the Star said in their story, Declan Thompson has overcome the problems with Perthes Disease and he is now forging his way in football with Sheffield Wednesday “against the odds.”